Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon in west county

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to residents of the Guerneville area Wednesday morning to beware of a wanted felony on the run.

Jaime Rose Lamm, is white, 31, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 to 145 pounds with blond-brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the river near River Road at Rio Nido Road.

A deputy tried to stop her Wednesday morning as she was driving a green Dodge truck pulling a boat and trailer.

The driver, believed to be Lamm, took off and led the deputy on a brief chase from the Stumptown area of Guerneville to Rio Nido, where the truck crashed into another vehicle.

Lamm swam across the Russian River and was believed to be concealed in the brush somewhere off of Drake Road, the alert said.

Lamm, from Rio Nido, has a felony warrant for her arrest and an extensive criminal history, including weapons charges. It is unknown if she is armed at this time, the alert said.

She was last seen wearing a white top and blue jeans and no shoes. She may be wet and possible covered with dirt and debris from running through the brush on the banks of the river, the alert said.

Lamm was last seen climbing out of the southern bank of the river near Drake Road, Western Avenue, Northern Avenue area.

Lamm has a lengthy history of felony convictions in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The department asks that if you see Lamm, don’t engage her, but call 911 or 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.