Sonoma County Sheriff’s officer, 17-year-old among 3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash near Glen Ellen
Three people, including a 17-year-old and a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office community service officer, were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning outside Glen Ellen.
At about 10:34 a.m., a 17-year-old was driving a Ford Mustang on Bennett Valley Road near Keiser Ranch Road when, for reasons under investigation, they veered into the oncoming lane, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer David deRutte said Friday afternoon.
A Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office community service officer driving a white van swerved to avoid the Mustang and collided with a tree. A Honda Accord driven by a woman was behind the van and was hit head-on.
All three drivers were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for their injuries, though information on their injuries was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Education Reporter
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: