It was a collective youth protest that rivaled any Sonoma County has seen in a decade or more.

The wave of walkouts, campus demonstrations and street marches denouncing school violence and demanding greater safety featured thousands of secondary students from Santa Rosa to Petaluma on Wednesday.

And they had a decidedly Gen Z flavor.

While some students at Santa High School brandished placards with slogans such as “No more Band-aid solutions” and “Lockdown should not feel normal,” others carried signs with a QR code.

That code, explained Santa Rosa junior Hannah Gurtovoy at the end of Wednesday’s student walkout, planned in solidarity with numerous other schools, provided a link to a petition for a cause she’s been pushing since last summer.

That national campaign, called “Stop The Bleed,” calls for teachers to be trained in first aid for severe trauma — a grim reflection of deadly violence visited upon a rising number of American schools in this generation.

Gurtovoy was among the thousands of local high schoolers and middle schoolers who walked out of class Wednesday, a week after 16-year-old Jayden Pienta was stabbed to death at Montgomery High School in an altercation with another student.

Students from Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Sonoma raised their voices in demonstrations to show solidarity with their Montgomery peers, and draw attention to what many described as unsafe conditions, among other issues, on their own campuses.

“What, more than the death of a student, do we need,” beseeched a young man standing beneath the flagpole at Analy High in Sebastopol, “to start focusing on keeping schools safe?”

Wednesday’s protests, spearheaded by a student-led movement — its motto “Value life, not violence” — were remarkable for their breadth and reach, involving students from at least 10 schools, ranging from 7th grade to 12th grade.

For size, the combined protests ranked alongside the largest local street demonstrations in Sonoma County in the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as the marches after 13-old Andy Lopez was shot to death by a county sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

By early evening — as students milled outside Santa Rosa City Hall, waiting for their turn to speak at a packed meeting of the Santa Rosa City Schools District’s board of trustees — turnout was so great that far too many were on hand to fit inside.

I’m covering the Santa Rosa City Schools District board meeting, where students, teachers and parents are protesting outside of the completely packed City Council Chambers. Board members are just about to begin open session. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/6iV6Dd4xSC — Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) March 9, 2023

So, many waited into the night for another a chance to speak their mind.

‘It took a fatality to get us here’

Wednesday’s walkouts — and, in the case of Petaluma and Casa Grande High schools, “walk-ins” — came on the heels of recent, similar strikes at Montgomery and Maria Carrillo High School.

They followed an extraordinary gathering Tuesday at the Friedman Event Center in east Santa Rosa, where an estimated 800 people came together for a “listening session” put on by the Santa Rosa City Schools district.

At that assembly, student after student demanded that school officials do a better job safeguarding them. Among their requests: safety meetings to start the school year, better information during emergencies, better alarm codes, more drills.

When all else fails, said Gurtovoy — if nothing else, a realist — it’s important that teachers be prepared for “bleeding emergencies,” as it says in her petition. She was told in September that the school lacked the funds for the two-hour training.

But the stabbing death of Pienta has given new momentum to her push to establish the teacher training program at Santa Rosa High School.

“It is extremely unfortunate that it took a fatality to get us here,” said Gurtovoy. “This should have happened years ago.”

‘None of this OK’

From Wednesday’s outcry, it was clear the stabbing at Montgomery High also has pulled to the surface, for many protesters, memories of their own brushes with campus violence.

“School should not be a place of danger,” proclaimed Andre Achacon in an address to Santa Rosa High schoolmates shortly after noon. Achacon recalled the tense hours he spent in lockdown in 2019, when a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a 17-year-old at nearby Ridgway High.

“For two hours we sat in silence on the ground, no knowledge of what was going on. This year alone, we've experienced multiple shelter-in-places and that is just our school."