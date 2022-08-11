Sonoma County students head back to school

With smiles, nerves and even a few tears, nearly 30,000 Sonoma County students returned to school Thursday.

Classes resumed for Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, as well as schools in the Bennett Valley, Mark West, Windsor, Piner-Olivet and Rincon Valley districts.

Across Sonoma County, approximately 67,000 K-12 students are returning to campus this week and next.

It’s the first day back to school for thousands of kids in Sonoma County! This year teachers look forward to uninterrupted learning as COVID-19 concerns and guidelines have eased compared to the past 2 years. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/E9L5tSFjWn — Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) August 11, 2022

Students in Geyserville, Roseland and the Wright Elementary district began their school year on Wednesday.

The next wave of schools reopens Monday (Sonoma Valley), Tuesday (Cotati-Rohnert Park, Petaluma) and Wednesday (Guerneville, Healdsburg) and next Thursday (Cloverdale, Sebastopol).

This year, schools across Sonoma County are partaking in state-wide ease in a COVID-19 restrictions compared to the last two years, which saw major learning disruptions with remote learning as well as mask and social distancing mandates.

Click here for a complete list of back to school dates across the county's 40 districts.

Sonoma County schools will follow California Department of Health guidelines, which means students will not be required to wear masks but they will still be encouraged to wear masks, get vaccinated and frequently check for symptoms and test, said Eric Wittmershaus, the director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

