Sonoma County students head back to school
With smiles, nerves and even a few tears, nearly 30,000 Sonoma County students returned to school Thursday.
Classes resumed for Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, as well as schools in the Bennett Valley, Mark West, Windsor, Piner-Olivet and Rincon Valley districts.
Across Sonoma County, approximately 67,000 K-12 students are returning to campus this week and next.
Students in Geyserville, Roseland and the Wright Elementary district began their school year on Wednesday.
The next wave of schools reopens Monday (Sonoma Valley), Tuesday (Cotati-Rohnert Park, Petaluma) and Wednesday (Guerneville, Healdsburg) and next Thursday (Cloverdale, Sebastopol).
This year, schools across Sonoma County are partaking in state-wide ease in a COVID-19 restrictions compared to the last two years, which saw major learning disruptions with remote learning as well as mask and social distancing mandates.
Click here for a complete list of back to school dates across the county’s 40 districts.
This year, schools across Sonoma County are partaking in state-wide ease in a COVID-19 restrictions compared to the last two years, which saw major learning disruptions with remote learning as well as mask and social distancing mandates.
Sonoma County schools will follow California Department of Health guidelines, which means students will not be required to wear masks but they will still be encouraged to wear masks, get vaccinated and frequently check for symptoms and test, said Eric Wittmershaus, the director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: