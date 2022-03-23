Sonoma County superintendent of schools testifies in support of disaster preparedness bills

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, headed to Sacramento Wednesday to testify in support of two education bills that seek to better equip schools to deal with disasters.

Herrington was asked to speak before members of the California state Assembly’s Education Committee as an education leader seasoned in times of disaster. He has steered the Sonoma County Office of Education in assisting the region’s 40 public school districts as they weathered multiple years of catastrophic wildfires, flooding, smoke days and power shutoffs that disrupted their operations.

“It’s not the honor in which you wish to be recognized, but what you want to do is provide resources to your colleagues so they can have an easier time at it,” Herrington said.

Herrington will testify during an afternoon hearing set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The hearing deals with 17 bills the committee is considering.

Listen to a livestream of the hearing here.

AB 2814, introduced by Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, is one of the bills for which Herrington prepared testimony. It would provide $1 million in competitive grants for which school districts could apply to support their emergency plans.

Wood said he hopes to provide support to districts with the greatest need of additional resources to plan for disasters.

“We started talking to some people and realizing there really isn’t a large pool of resources for our smaller districts in being able to do this kind of planning,” Wood said.

The California Department of Education would be tasked with disbursing the grant money. Schools would apply for the funds to support their efforts to coordinate response plans with city and county emergency departments, and assess what dangers they are vulnerable to, among other activities.

The state education department would then need to monitor the funded efforts, and submit a report to the Legislature by Nov. 1, 2026. That report would include a summary of the emergency planning activities of grantees and recommendations for the future.

"I am a big believer in prevention and preparedness would rather see us being prepared and never have to use these tools than to be caught off guard and not be able to respond as quickly as we could have,“ Wood said.

Before that, Herrington will speak about AB 2072, introduced by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills, which would require county offices of education to develop plans with local schools and any relevant local and state agencies for “rapidly deploying qualified mental health professionals and other key school personnel” during emergencies.

Herrington pointed to SCOE’s creation of its behavioral health team after the 2017 wildfires as an example of what that planning might look like.

Amid budget cuts to the Sonoma County Department of Health Services that had stripped away mental health staff, and at a time when the state and the federal government were providing much less funding for mental health at schools, “there wasn’t always a full level of support for trauma and disaster,” Herrington said.

Now, a “contingency team” of SCOE’s mental health staff are ready to deploy when emergencies or disasters happen.

“The bill is to broaden what we’re doing,” to ensure preparedness across the state, Herrington said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

