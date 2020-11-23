Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore begins term as president of California State Association of Counties

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore had a scheduling conflict last week.

While attending the weekly virtual Board of Supervisors meeting, Gore informed his colleagues that he would have to duck out in order to be sworn in as president of the California State Association of Counties. That formality also took place online.

But it marked the first time in nearly two decades that a Sonoma County supervisor has been at the helm of CSAC, a leading lobbying and policymaking arm for California’s 58 counties.

Gore said his yearlong term will give Sonoma County a stronger voice and larger platform in important discussions happening in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

“There’s no replacement for being at the table,” said Gore, 42, who has worked his way up as second vice president and vice president before this year. “It gives me an opportunity to be at the table on behalf of Sonoma County, and also, do my best to make sure we continue … leaning into this chaos.”

Gore, a Healdsburg Democrat served in the Obama administration, working in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service before he returned home and was first elected supervisor in 2014. He is the latest Sonoma County supervisor to take the reins for a high-profile state or national organization, joining predecessors Valerie Brown, who was appointed president of the National Association of Counties in 2009; and Tim Smith, who served as CSAC president starting in 2002.

The moves can benefit local government, giving clearer prominence to local politicians and easier access to decision-makers at the top levels of state and federal government, said David McCuan, the Sonoma State University political scientist.

But the outside posts also come with responsibilities, including travel, paid for by the organization, that can cut into time available for local duties. That is perhaps why Gore said many of the congratulations that have come his way since last week are paired with an admonition: “But don’t get too far away from your job back home,” Gore said, recalling the warnings that he intends to heed.

“Everything I do as president of CSAC has to deliver value to my job back here and to my constituents,” Gore said.

The benefits of wider influence can be difficult to measure. Although it certainly benefits the elected official in question, said McCuan, posts at the top such government coalitions can pay dividends to officials’ counties “in drabs and dribbles.”

CSAC holds sway in state governance, particularly if the governor and Legislature are listening, McCuan said.

Gore seems to think they are, and he says his larger role will allow Sonoma County to “punch above its weight,” with stronger say in discussions and lobbying efforts on a range of important topics.

For Gore, there’s perhaps never been a more important time for county representation and influence as the chief public health entities for communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have never been more influential with a governor’s office and a legislature until this year because counties are the implementers,” Gore said.

When he leads a weekly conference call with county leaders and Dr. Mark Ghaly, the California health and human services secretary, Gore said he’s bringing Sonoma County examples — good and bad — to the discussion. Such audiences allow him to urge the governor’s office to fully consider local impacts before, during and after the rollout of new initiatives, he said.

It is a balancing act, he said. “I have to ride that line between being a partner and being a constructive antagonist.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.