The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has endorsed revisions to its regulations governing well permitting and oversight, a move poised to add extra rules and costs for some rural and urban property owners seeking to drill new wells across a wide swath of the region.

The additional costs could amount to thousands of dollars for each application subject to the heavier oversight and impose new well monitoring requirements beyond the area where they were required by a 2014 state law.

The new policy is geared to align with more stringent state groundwater standards and court rulings. It sets out a path for the county’s planning department to evaluate applications for new wells and their potential impact on the county’s major rivers and feeder streams.

New wells within a certain distance of those streams — in a designated area covering more than 300 square miles of the county — could be subject to the higher level of regulations and well monitoring. About half of the wells permitted by the county over a five-year period since 2017 would have been subject to the tougher rules had they been in place.

The move comes after months of discussion by county-appointed working groups representing various and at-times conflicting interests including grape growers and farmers, environmental advocates and those in the well drilling industry.

“This is the best recommendation possible that everybody could live with,” said Tennis Wick, director Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning department.

The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to support the regulations. The new policy will return to the board April 18 for a second formal vote.

The hearing came six months after the board imposed a temporary moratorium on new well permits while staff developed the policy.

Supervisors James Gore, Lynda Hopkins and David Rabbitt voted for the new regulations. Supervisors Susan Gorin and Chris Coursey, the board chair, voted against the policy, citing concerns over how the county defined low-water consumption and what they felt was an insufficient plan to collect water-use data.

“I think we’re missing huge an opportunity to start filling data gaps,” Gorin said.

The board also unanimously approved a short extension of the existing pause on new wells to May 18, when the new ordinance is expected to take effect should the board pass it in two weeks.

It also directed staff to bring back an implementation plan for a longer-term program, including the scope for comprehensive studies and options to fill funding and staffing needs.

Under the revised policy, new wells within the designated Public Trust Review Area — which spans 313 square miles, or 18% of the county — and that use more than 2-acre feet of water annually must undergo a more exhaustive review process. That process would require applicants provide additional information including water-use estimates, construction details and hydrogeology reports.

The review would require a deposit of $5,568 — at least $4,000 more than the current fees for well permit review and inspection — equivalent to 32 hours of work by an engineer or biologist, according to county staff.

The price is a $4,168 increase over the previously proposed fee, because of a policy change that keeps analysis in house, rather than have applicants hire separate consultants.

The shift is expected to “save time and overall cost,” and “ensure a more consistent and fair process,” Bradley Dunn, a Permit Sonoma policy manager, said in an email Wednesday.

Wells exempt from the more stringent process include those using no more than 2-acre feet of water annually and those outside of the designated Public Trust Review Area.

Those applicants would pay the existing rate for over-the-counter review — between $625 to $750, and an additional $763 to $818 for inspections.

In California, local governments must protect navigable rivers and feeder streams from adverse impacts including those associated with well-water use under a 2018 appellate court ruling. In Sonoma County, the major affected watersheds include the Russian River, Petaluma River and Sonoma Creek.

The safeguards are meant to protect waterways for public uses, including commerce, recreation, navigation and habitat.

County staff defined the public trust review area by analyzing where stream depletion tied to wells would impact fish habitat.

A map showing the designated Public Trust Review Area where property owners seeking permission for new wells would be subject to more stringent county reviews as well as higher permit fees. (County of Sonoma)

The area includes subdrainages and stream corridors, or buffers, across the county. Much of area is concentrated in the rural northwest part of the county, in addition to watershed zones spanning central Sonoma County into the south county, according to a county map.