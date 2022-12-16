The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors remains immersed in an all-day meeting geared to decide the future of the 945-acre Sonoma Developmental Center property in Glen Ellen.

Supervisors spent about two hours asking questions of county staff at the start of the 10 a.m. meeting, then turned over the microphone to public comment.

The large majority of those comments advocated a scaled-down project, closer to the roughly 450 housing units proposed in a plan presented by local citizens, rather than the 1,000 units allowed in the final environmental impact report and Specific Plan for the site.

“Will you supervisors be affected by 1,000 homes in Glen Ellen?” asked longtime resident Viven Hoyt. “How many of you will be stuck for two hours on Arnold Drive during fires? If you were, you’d be voting differently. I can see from your body language, ‘Yeah, this is what we’re doing.’”

There were advocates of greater housing density, too, including representatives of nonprofit developer Burbank Housing and Generation Housing, an advocacy group.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is poised to vote Friday on what would be one of the largest redevelopments of publicly owned land in county history.

The proposed transformation could be one of the most ambitious and large-scale redevelopments of public property in Sonoma County history.

The supervisors are debating the issues, and are expected to vote later today on the Specific Plan and environmental impact report.

If the board approves those documents, the California Department of General Services will move forward in selecting a bid for construction. Reportedly, the state has received three such bids.

The decision concludes nearly four years of planning since the 2018 closure of the home for Californians with developmental disabilities. Once the largest employer in Sonoma County, with thousands of workers caring for hundreds of state patients, the center traced its opening back to 1891.

It was one of several such state centers ordered to close by former Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration beginning in 2015.

The proposed redevelopment plan, a product of extensive public scoping and meetings, marks the first time a local agency has been given an opportunity to help shape transformation for a state-run institution.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as it develops.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.