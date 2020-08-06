Sonoma County supervisors postpone changes to eviction moratorium

Sonoma County supervisors on Thursday delayed further tweaks to the county’s prohibition on evictions, keeping its current pandemic-related moratorium in place while awaiting action at the state level.

Supervisors were set to discuss changes that would have bolstered the county’s ordinance, passed March 24, including a ban on late fees and a proposal to align local rules with the state’s eviction moratorium timeline.

The county’s current ordinance will expire 60 days after the local declaration of emergency is lifted. A statewide ban on evictions will expire Aug. 14 unless it is renewed by the Legislature.

Supervisor James Gore, who represents the county as vice president of the California State Association of Counties, pushed for a delay on changes to the county ordinance. He pointed to the potential for state action and the need for more information about the scope of the eviction problem, including how much rental assistance might be needed should Sonoma County pursue a program to help residents pay rent.

“I don’t think we can discuss this without having the full picture,” Gore said.

His fellow supervisors agreed, pushing back further action until the state crafts a new approach.

Local renters will still fall under the protection of the county’s eviction moratorium, which prohibits landlords from evicting tenants who have failed to pay rent due to the effects of the pandemic.

The rule requires both parties to create a payment arrangement and does not relieve tenants of their obligation to pay rent. Landlords who violate the ordinance could face triple damages in civil cases that arise from their violation, according to the ordinance, meaning a court would be permitted to triple the actual or compensatory damages awarded to the plaintiff.

