Sonoma County supervisors pull back from revised cannabis cultivation ordinance

Sonoma County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to sideline a controversial measure aimed at easing the permit process for commercial cannabis cultivation while also calling for an environmental review that will take at least one year.

The Board of Supervisors pulled back from a revised policy that eased regulations for the cannabis industry’s sake but prompted a revolt among rural residents adamantly against the prospect of pot farms dotting a wider swath of the county on larger footprints.

The board called for public workshops to consider revisions of the cultivation measure that passed the Planning Commission and was more than two years in the making.

Board members acknowledged that Supervisor David Rabbitt was right in calling years ago for an assessment of the measure’s impact by outside consultants.

“It is frustrating,” Rabbitt said. “We have been spinning our wheels and haven’t made much progress. The reality is we haven’t done a good job.”

Board Chair Lynda Hopkins candidly admitted the shortcoming.

“I think the county does owe the community an apology,” she said. “Going forward we need to better.”

Supervisor Susan Gorin said the future discussion and the environmental assessment need to consider “neighborhood compatibility” of cannabis.

“There are real impacts on people’s lives,” she said.

Gorin told Rabbitt “we should have followed your lead.”

During a lengthy public hearing, rural residents reiterated complaints over the odor, water consumption and impact on property values by outdoor cannabis crops, while industry advocates complained about the reaction that one man called “fake news.”

The proposed ordinance, forwarded to the supervisors by the county Planning Commission, would have allowed plantings in 10% of any parcel of 10 acres or more, doing away with a current 1-acre cap on farms on land zoned for agriculture and development.

It would also have given the Agriculture Commissioner authority to approve some permits without public notice or a hearing.

Conducting a detailed environmental assessment will take a year to 18 months and would require more staff during that period, said Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma.

The assessment would be more exhaustive than the analysis of the proposed ordinance by county staff.

There was no discussion of how much it would cost.

Permit applications already in process will continue under the existing regulations, officials said.

