The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed the county’s top housing agency to take steps toward improving its oversight and enforcement of affordable housing compliance.

The changes appear to be in response to reported monitoring shortfalls outlined in a Press Democrat investigation showing limited oversight at an apartment complex run by local developer Bill Gallaher’s companies.

The county’s Community Development Commission began a review of its affordable housing compliance program just days after the newspaper revealed a settlement stemming from affordable housing fraud claims made against the Gallaher-owned companies by a former employee in a 2019 lawsuit.

The settlement included a $550,000 payment to the former employee, Mariah Clark, according to a copy of the agreement The Press Democrat obtained through a records request.

Clark, a former property manager at Vineyard Creek Apartments developed by Gallaher, claimed she was fired after uncovering extensive affordable housing fraud at the 232-unit complex, which includes 47 units of very low-income housing. The 15-year-old development is located near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa.

Under the agreement, Clark and her attorneys were prohibited from speaking about the case or its conclusion to anyone besides a spouse, lawyers or accountants. The Gallaher companies did not admit any fault in the settlement and have denied Clark's allegations.

In a public meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors directed the development commission to make the recommended changes. Because the vote was placed on the board’s consent calendar, there was no presentation by Community Development Commission Interim Director David Kiff, and no discussion by the supervisors.

Here are the updates to the county’s affordable housing compliance program, which oversees more than 3,000 units across 150 separate properties:

County staff will conduct onsite monitoring, including reviewing required records and documents, at all affordable housing developments at least once every three years. “High risk” properties, such as for-profit-owned projects and those with previous complaints, could be subject to more frequent inspections. Currently, only 30 federally funded projects in Sonoma County require onsite monitoring at least once ever three years.

Properties that are not scheduled for onsite monitoring in a given year must submit records showing rent amounts and tenant income levels. For developments with 10 or more rent-restricted units, properties must submit documentation for 10% of all affordable units. Properties with less than 10 units must submit records for all units. During The Press Democrat’s investigation into Vineyard Creek, officials were unable to provide any record they consistently sought such documents for the property. Subsequent public record requests by the newspaper have turned up only a handful of instances where county staff requested documentation.

During onsite inspections, county staff will review wait lists for affordable units to ensure “compliance with the development’s approved fair marketing and tenant selection plans.” In her lawsuit, Clark alleged Vineyard Creek Staff kept separate waitlists to prioritize preferred applicants, in addition to leasing rent-restricted apartments to family and friends of the Gallahers who made too much money to qualify. Two other former employees echoed those allegations in signed written statements and interviews with The Press Democrat.

