Sonoma County officials have announced they are closing at the end of the month two free vaccine clinics that played a key role in protecting the county’s most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said closure of the two county-contracted vaccine clinics coincides with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on Feb. 28. The vaccine clinic at the Roseland Community Center in Santa Rosa is slated to close Feb. 25 and the clinic at the Rohnert Park Community Center will close Feb. 28.

The county’s plans to close the clinics came as a surprise to Cheryl Fox, owner of Fox Home Health, which operates the Roseland vaccine clinic. Fox said county health officials had assured her as recently as last week that the clinic would remain open until the end of May.

Under the county contract, Fox Home Health also provided testing services for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Fox said aside from the focus on the Roseland community, clinic staff have also done vaccine outreach in homeless shelters and encampments, as well as residential care facilities for the elderly and homebound seniors.

Fox said she understands that overall the level of COVID-19 in the community is currently low. But she said she’s worried about how vulnerable groups will be impacted by closure of the clinics.

“I think that they forgot that there is a very vulnerable population that still needs to be monitored and served because it can put us it could put us in pretty dire straits,” Fox said.

County officials said that after the end of the month, local residents will have to get vaccine through their primary medical providers, most local pharmacies and community health clinics.

Local health officials said the two clinics were key to the county being able to achieve its overall 80% vaccination rate. The clinic in Rohnert Park, operated by Optum Serve, delivered more than 23,400 doses, while the Roseland clinic administered 45,000 inoculations.

“These two clinics have really been the workhorses of our vaccination campaign since the early days of the pandemic,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to all of those who have worked at these clinics, which have played such a central role in our success in getting 80% of our eligible population vaccinated.”

Fox said county staff informed her that her no-bid contract was made possible by the state emergency declaration and that beyond Feb. 28 a bidding process would be required, including issuance of a request for proposals, or RFP. She said the county informed her there are no plans to issue any RFP to keep the Roseland clinic open.

A county spokesman confirmed Thursday there are no plans to keep the clinics open beyond Feb. 28.

Some health care advocates questioned the abrupt closure of the clinics. Dr. Jenny Fish, co-founder of the local health care advocacy group H-PEACE, said she was also told the clinics would remain open until the end of May.

“This is very concerning, and is an example of how bureaucratic obstacles maintain health disparities to our most vulnerable communities,” Fish said in an email. “COVID numbers are truly down, and I get that the county is limited by what is coming down from the state. My hope is that if the RFP is needed, it can be fast-tracked to that there is no interruption in services through May.”

Fish said the county should launch an aggressive public information campaign highlighting vaccine availability at local health clinic nonprofits, such as the Santa Rosa Community Health, West County Health Centers and Petaluma Health Center.

“In this way, our most impacted communities will not get left behind,” she said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County, visit bit.ly/3YlqKg4.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.