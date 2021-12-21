Sonoma County to provide voting materials in Spanish

Sonoma County will be required to print ballots and other voting materials in Spanish after meeting a threshold set by the federal Voting Rights Act for states and counties that have large enough language minority groups.

The California Secretary of State notified Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Deva Proto of the change on Dec. 10, when the agency sent her an email about the new requirement, Proto said.

The notice explains Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act mandates states and political jurisdictions to provide translated voting materials when 5% of its citizens of voting age are part of a single language minority group and have limited English proficiency; or when that number reaches 10,000 people.

The language assistance is also required for jurisdictions that have reservations where 5% of Native American or Alaska Native citizens over the age of 18 are members of single language minority and are limited-English proficient

The Voting Rights Act requirement, which is determined every five years using census data, can also be triggered when the illiteracy rate of citizens in a language minority is higher than the national illiteracy rate, the text of the act says.

This is the first time Sonoma County has met one of those thresholds, Proto said. She did not know which one, she added.

“It means that we will be printing out our ballots in English and Spanish pursuant to federal law, as well as our voter guides or any information we send out,” Proto said. “There will be translation costs associated to it, as well as printing and postage costs because the ballot will have to be larger to accommodate both languages and the voter information guide will use more paper.”

Proto did not have an estimate for how much the implementation of the new requirement will cost, she said. The cost of producing voter materials is shared among the local jurisdictions who have races on the ballot, she added.

The April 2022 special election to fill a seat on the Windsor City Council will be the first in Sonoma County to have voter information printed in English and Spanish, Proto said.

Napa County, which previously had no language minority group covered by the Voting Rights Act section, is also now required to provide translated voting materials in Spanish. In all, there are 28 counties throughout the state that are required to provide translated voter information in one or more languages, the California Secretary of State said.

