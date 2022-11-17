Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

By the Bay Health

Sonoma County patient care volunteer needed.

By the Bay Health in Sonoma is in search of volunteers to help care for the elderly by providing companionship and support. In-depth training is provided. Volunteers are required to work two to four hour per week for at least one year and complete 30 hours of online and classroom training.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3Gjy7i9.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Santa’s Photo Booth helpers needed.

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to usher guests through line and assist with drop-ins at the Santa & Mrs. Claus Photo Booth in Montgomery Village during the weekends of December. All proceeds benefit CVNL’s Secret Santa Program. Volunteers must be age 18 or older and wear a mask.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3UFKXf7.

Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteers needed for cleanup event.

Bring your friends and family to the city of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup on Dec. 10 at Northwest Community Park. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center. Tasks include picking up litter, cleaning play area equipment, weeding. Hand tools and gloves will be provided. All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3tz2ucY.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Training assistants needed for dog training classes.

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to assist instructors at public dog training classes. Volunteers are typically required to work 1.5-2 hours per week with a four- to six-week commitment. Classes are held daily, but volunteers are especially needed Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Duties include setting up and breaking down the classroom, helping with exercises as needed, taking notes, and maintaining a safe environment for students and pets. Prior experience is not necessary.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3g9yhhu.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park.

Sonoma Ecology Center is seeking volunteers to help in the garden at Sonoma Garden Park. Duties depend on the season and may include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Email volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org to schedule an appointment to volunteer or go to bit.ly/3FWxk6M for more information.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Join the Armstrong Redwood public assistance patrol.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods needs volunteers who love to hike to assist patrol at the Armstrong Redwoods. Volunteers will patrol miles of trails on foot, helping to direct hikers, provide park information, and relay observations to CA State Parks. This program is very flexible and volunteers are encouraged to hike at their own pace and a distance that suits their time and ability. Shifts take place mostly on weekends and training is provided. New volunteers are required to attend a general orientation and complete a hard copy of the CA State Parks DPR 208 paperwork.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3AiVPr4.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need.

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.