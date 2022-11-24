Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at the Fleet Feet Santa Run

Fleet Feet Santa Rosa and Trail House are partnering with Sonoma County’s Secret Santa to host a 5K run and kids run on Dec. 10 in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help set up, clean up, support in the photo area, work the check-in table or the food/beverage table and monitor the course. Shifts are from 8 a.m. to noon All volunteers must sign a waiver to participate.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3OD5n6m. To fill out the waiver, visit bit.ly/3AFBKvq.

Committee on the Shelterless

Help prep and serve meals

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Must be at least 16 years old to apply.

If you are interested in volunteering, adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.

Disabled American Veterans of Sonoma County

Volunteer at the 2nd Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting their 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for the cleanup crew. Shifts are from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3i9TFnB.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Phone support needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer to help check voice mails, log messages and answer phones. The ability to speak Spanish is a plus.

Go to bit.ly/3SQJBfX for more information.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Become an Events and Exhibit Volunteer

Help set up and take down exhibits, as well as prepare for special events and concerts at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum in Petaluma. There is no set schedule, these volunteers work “on call.” Desired skills include creativity and good aesthetic judgment. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3XGOcF4.

Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteers needed for cleanup event

Bring your friends and family to the city of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup on Dec. 10 at Northwest Community Park. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center. Tasks include picking up litter, cleaning play area equipment, weeding. Hand tools and gloves will be provided. All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3tz2ucY.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness in Santa Rosa currently serves up to 200 meals a day directly to the homeless and hungry. The organization is looking for volunteers to join the kitchen team to help with food prep and packaging of hot meals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, email heather@socoactsofkindness.org or go to bit.ly/3Q1cGDK.

Sonoma Family Meal

Deliver food

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteer drivers to help deliver food to those in need. There are many shifts available.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3u0iGUW.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.