Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at the MLK Day Wildfire Fuels Reduction event

Volunteer to help remove fire-prone vegetation at Riddell Preserve in Healdsburg on Jan. 14. Help is needed from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Gloves and tools will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old.

Visit bit.ly/3YjiKNu for more information.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer as a raffle and auction attendant at a crab feed

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting its 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to assist with the raffle and auction. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old. Shifts are from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3PpqdGM.

F.I.S.H.

Volunteer for a range of positions

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa is looking for people to help with food pick up, receiving and distribution. Volunteers can choose which days of the week to work and training is provided.

For more information, go to fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in Santa Rosa, is looking for people to help with feeding, cleaning and other animal care chores. Volunteer need to be able to commit to three hours, one day a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xvevTR. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Neighborhood Garden Initiative

Help install gardens

Neighborhood Garden Initiative, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization that installs gardens and teaches the importance of food sovereignty in the North Bay, is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. Volunteers help install new gardens and with various gardening tasks at local nurseries and schools.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3gWqUup.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park

Sonoma Ecology Center is seeking volunteers to help in the garden at Sonoma Garden Park in Sonoma. Duties depend on the season and may include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Email volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org to volunteer or go to bit.ly/3FWxk6M for more information.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and help clean

Sonoma Family Meal, a Petaluma nonprofit organization providing meals to food insecure families, needs help washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen. Volunteers are asked to commit to a regular weekly shift and must at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3FMKHG5. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qAVtGZ.

Volunteer Fire Foundation

Become a volunteer firefighter

The Volunteer Fire Foundation of Sonoma County is looking for volunteer firefighters to help serve the community. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a clean criminal record, be capable of passing a firefighter fitness test, possess a driver’s license and clean driving record, and complete mandatory training requirements. Training will be provided.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3EljeuE.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.