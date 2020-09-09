Sonoma County wakes up to orange sky due to wildfire smoke

Good morning Sonoma County! Or is it evening? The disorienting orange glow residents awakened to on Wednesday was one of the most unusual skies most have ever seen.

Foreboding, hellish, odd, weird, scary, unreal, sickly, were just some of the adjectives used to describe the early morning post-sunrise atmosphere.

As we enter the 23rd consecutive Spare the Air day for poor air quality, the focus was the smoky, hazy, foggy skies that prompted warnings from health professionals to limit outdoor activity for vulnerable people, kept street lights on late into the morning and held many aircraft out of the sky early Wednesday.

“Imagine, we don’t have just one blanket of smoke, we have multiple layers of smoke on top of us,” said meteorologist Roger Gass of the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The dense layer, about 400 feet above ground, is a mix of smoke and coastal fog, he said, with the smoke on top.

At the Sonoma County airport, manager Jon Stout said the layer was solid to about 1,100 feet above ground.

With poor visibility, aircrafts must take off and land using instruments, he said, which grounds some pilots and keeps Cal Fire aircraft from operating, at least in the morning.

The muck is expected to dissipate as the day goes on.

Check the air quality in your area here.

