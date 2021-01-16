Sonoma County wind watch upgraded, expanded

The National Weather Service has upgraded the high wind watch starting Sunday night to a wind advisory for all of the Bay Area, including the North Bay.

The time frame of the wind advisory has been expanded and is now expected to last from 10 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Originally, high winds were only expected through Monday evening.

Even though the peak of fire season has passed, the dry, gusty winds of up to 35 mph in the hills to 50 mph above 1,000 feet may have the potential to spark new wildfires, according to weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider.

However, the recent rains have dampened the dried-out vegetation, and it’s unlikely the weather service will issue a red flag warning or a fire weather watch for this weekend in the North Bay, Schneider said.

Residents should be aware that high winds could cause damage to limbs and trees, and there is a potential for power outages, according to the weather service.

Winds are expected to weaken but remain breezy during the day on Monday, then strengthen again Monday evening into Tuesday evening. At this point, the winds are also expected to become more widespread, expanding from the Bay Area into the Central Coast.

With record-topping temperatures expected in Sonoma County this weekend, coastal visitors should use caution through Saturday evening, when a high surf advisory will be in place. A second wave of strong, northwest swell is expected to return late Sunday.

