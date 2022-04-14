Sonoma State cancels in-person classes amid campus power outage

After the second campus power outage this week, Sonoma State University has moved classes online until the issue is resolved, school officials announced Thursday.

The cause of both outages is still being determined, but officials believe they are connected to a “ground fault issue with one of our main feeders,” said SSU spokesperson Julia Gonzales. The first outage occurred Tuesday and the second began Thursday morning, she said.

Update: Electrical power at Sonoma State University has been restored campus-wide. In-person instruction and... Posted by Sonoma State University on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was not aware of the outage or its cause, said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

