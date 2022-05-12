Sonoma State police investigating possible hate crime involving noose

Sonoma State University police are investigating a potential hate crime after a noose was found in a campus swimming pool.

On May 2, officials discovered a barbecue grill that had been pushed into a dorm pool. A rope was attached to the grill and its loose end was fashioned into a noose hanging on an accessibility lift.

No suspects have been identified and the incident remains under investigation, Campus Police Chief Nader Oweis said Thursday.

He said the pool is surrounded by a fence and was closed leading up to the discovery. The grill also was campus property and used by local students.

Students and staff received an email on May 2 alerting them to the incident.

“Any act of bias or discrimination based upon a protected class is prohibited pursuant to the Interim CSU policy prohibiting discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, sexual exploitation, dating violence, domestic violence, stalking and retaliation,” officials said in the email.

Police want anyone with information to dial 707-664-4444.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi