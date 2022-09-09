Sonoma State police release sketch of assailant in recent stabbing

Authorities released a sketch Thursday of a man believed to have stabbed another driver this past weekend during a road rage incident in a Sonoma State University parking lot.

The stabbing, which left a juvenile with a non-life threatening arm wound, occurred just before midnight Saturday near Tuscany Village, a campus dorm near East Cotati Avenue and Cypress Drive.

Campus police said the sketch is based on a witness’ memory and officials believe the unidentified man may have a laceration or wound near his left eye.

He is described as Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a buzz cut or balding head, a thin mustache and tattoos on his arm.

Authorities said the attacker fled in a gray, older model, possibly a 2010 or 2011, Toyota Camry that may have had a white-colored rosary or shell necklace hanging from the rearview mirror. He was last seen heading west on Cotati Avenue.

According to the Police Department, the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Old Adobe Road east of Petaluma. The attacker followed the victim to campus, officials said.

Once in the school parking lot, authorities believe he challenged the victim to a fight before slashing the victim’s arm.

Police said the victim, who was treated at a local hospital, was not affiliated with SSU. Additional details about the victim were not released

Following the incident, alerts were sent to students and the greater campus community via text, email and voice recording, however, the suspect was not believed to be on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call SSU Police at 707-664-4444.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi