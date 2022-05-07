Sonoma State students condemn ‘horrifying’ opinion on Roe

College is a time for theoretical exploration, but Sonoma State University senior Megan Sprague didn’t need theory to explain the importance of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that gave every woman in America access to legal abortion, but now appears to be on its deathbed.

Sprague herself underwent an abortion eight years ago, when she was 22. It eats at her now to know that other women may soon be denied the option.

“It’s (bleeped) up,” said Sprague, who lives in Santa Rosa at 30. “People should be allowed to choose what happens to their bodies.”

And she is fairly certain that if abortion were illegal in California in 2014, as it may soon be in many states, she wouldn’t be sitting in the shade on a scenic college campus, preparing to wrap up a degree in psychology and embark on a career as a counselor.

“I might still be in an abusive relationship,” Sprague said. “I would have an 8-year-old. And I would be in an abusive relationship with a bipolar alcoholic.”

Those are the stakes now facing young people all over the country, including — at least hypothetically — here at the four-year university in Rohnert Park.

While older women may be stunned that the hard work they put in so many years ago now seems to be unraveling, there was little raging or weeping about Roe v. Wade at Sonoma State after someone had leaked a U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion making it clear that Roe is on the verge of being overturned.

That decision would strip federal protection of abortions and allow states to establish their own pregnancy laws, a landscape in which college-aged women have never lived, but one many of them have anticipated.

These students mostly approached the news from the Supreme Court with the weary resignation of a generation that already feels ignored on issues like climate change, student loan debt and police reform. They were still in high school when Donald Trump was elected President on a platform that elevated white men, and their educational experience has been upended by a pandemic.

“When the problems are built into society, there’s nothing much the individual or collective can do about it,” said Nicole Bloch, 21, of Lafayette. “This is a really pessimistic view. But there’s not much people can do when the government is the problem.”

Asserting their rights

Most women interviewed for this story didn’t sound cowed by this mistrust of authority, though. It’s an age cohort that is comfortable asserting its right to things like mental health support and a living wage — and the right to choose the outcome of a pregnancy.

This is also the demographic that stands to gain the most from immediate access to reproductive services. And nowhere is that truer than on college campuses, where rates of sexual assault tend to be notoriously high and ambitious young women have only begun to ponder motherhood.

“Younger people, this is impacting them at a bodily level,” said Lena McQuade, chair of the Women’s and Gender Studies Department at Sonoma State. “This is being legislated on the terrain of their bodies.”

McQuade’s students clearly know the stories of what came before Roe, when rich women flew to other countries for abortions and the poor had hushed procedures in unlicensed offices or motels or vans.

“It’s gonna go back to coat hanger, raspberry tea days,” said student Maya Silber, 21, of El Dorado Hills.

Few welcome such a reset. The Pew Charitable Trust found in 2021 that 62% of American women favor legalized abortion. And the numbers were higher in the 18-29 age range than for 50 and older.

So there was a sense of mobilization at SSU.

Sunny Urquhart, 20, of Oceanside said she had spent the morning googling how much it would cost her to purchase an IUD — just in case. Jordan Ackerman, a 22-year-old from San Diego, talked about having disposable income for the first time in her life, and how she might donate some of it to women’s rights causes. Silber mentioned buying gas cards for women who had to leave anti-abortion states to have procedures done.

In fact, some framed the impending Roe v. Wade reversal as a potential flashpoint in the abortion debate.

“You had the Black Lives Matter protests,” Ackerman said. “You have all these hate crimes that are becoming more and more common. And the continuous attack on trans people. I feel like for a lot of people, this is gonna be the catalyst.”

Several themes wove through conversations in interviews with The Press Democrat. The students described the American right wing stripping freedoms to suppress the poor; more than one described restricting abortions as a capitalistic cudgel, a method of perpetuating a low-wage workforce through reproduction. People talked about the noisy, unproductive polarization of American politics, and a timid Democratic Party afraid to hit back at emboldened Republicans.