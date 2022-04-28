Sonoma State students, faculty protest ahead of referendum on President Judy Sakaki’s leadership

Ahead of Thursday’s Academic Senate meeting on President Judy Sakaki’s leadership, Sonoma State University students and faculty protested on the Rohnert Park campus.

Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a January settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports to California State University officials of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

The CSU paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 to settle the retalation claims, The Press Democrat first reported April 13.

Sonoma State will pay about $250,000 of the sum from campus funds drawn from student tution, fees and other sources. The remainder will be covered by the CSU’s shared insurance pool.

The Academic Senate, the governance body for SSU faculty, is meeting after 3 p.m. Thursday to vote on a resolution to place a vote of no confidence on Sakaki before the university’s roughly 500 faculty members.

Faculty, staff and students were set to hold a demonstration from noon to 12:45 on Seawolf Plaza.

They have called on Sonoma State administrators to overhaul the office overseeing compliance with Title IX, the federal law that bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

They’ve also demanded greater involvement of faculty in campus governance and prioritization of student needs in the school’s bid to trim costs amid a $15 million to $17 million budget deficit.

Check back for updates on this developing story.