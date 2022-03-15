Sonoma to honor Ukraine Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk at City Hall ceremony

Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding will join other members of the City Council and the Sonoma Sister Cities Association on Thursday in welcoming Ukraine Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk and his consular delegation to Sonoma City Hall at noon.

The City is hosting the delegation in support of the people of Ukraine, including those in Sonoma’s sister city of Kaniv, who are “fighting for their freedom and suffering because of the ongoing assault on Ukraine from Russian military forces,” according to an announcement of the event. Members of the public are invited to attend where Mayor Ding will present the Consul General with a proclamation of support.

“It is our great honor to host Consul General Kushneruk, and we stand firmly with the courageous citizens of Ukraine who have been forced to defend their homeland and their democracy against an unprovoked and brutal invasion,” said Ding in the announcement. “We cherish our sister city of Kaniv, and our thoughts and hearts are with them and all Ukrainian people navigating this senseless conflict.”

Sonoma and Kaniv established a Sister City relationship in 1987 - a longterm, formal agreement that includes cultural, educational, business and technical exchanges, according to the SSCA. The two cities have had many exchanges over the past 35 years. On Feb. 25, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Sonoma City Council and SSCA sent a joint letter to Kaniv Mayor Ren’kas Ihor, condemning the assault on Ukraine and offering support. In an additional show of solidarity, the Ukrainian flag is displayed alongside the American Flag on the front of City Hall, and the colors of the Ukrainian flag will illuminate City Hall through March 20. The SSCA is accepting donations to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion. Visit the SSCA website for more information, sonomasistercitiesassociation.org.