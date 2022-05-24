Sonoma Valley High School students cook and serve food at Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

Sonoma Valley High School students cooked and served a barbecue buffet for nearly 300 people at Donnell Ranch May 21 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley’s Teen Services program.

A record $200,000 was raised at the $125-a-ticket event.

Guests sat at picnic tables illuminated by string lights at a private barn surrounded by vineyards off of Stage Gulch Road.

Dinner, prepared by students who are part of the Teen Services program, with the help of Cuvee Catering, was smoked beef brisket, grilled chicken, potatoes, coleslaw and cornbread.

Country singer Buck Ford played for guests while they ate and later danced the night away.

The night also featured an auction with prizes including a dinner for 12 catered by the Lovin’ Oven, the Club’s very own cooking program, and a bicycle from Operation Bicycle, the Club’s teen-staffed community bike shop.

The Teen Services program provides workforce and career readiness programs, as well as academic support, leadership and volunteer opportunities, and post-secondary preparedness programs, according to the Boys & Girls Club website.

“It’s such a crucial age for kids as they decide what they are going to do with the rest of their lives and making sure they have as many doors open to them as possible is what we focus on,” according to Vice President of Development Michael Irvine.

Through the program, teens have had the chance to visit Sonoma Raceway, fire stations and wineries to learn about various career opportunities.

“We are making sure they can dream as big as they want and helping them achieve those dreams,” Irvine said.

To learn more about the Teen Services program at the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley, go to bit.ly/3GftnIq.