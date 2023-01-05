In his first court appearance Wednesday since he was shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy during an October confrontation, Nathan Smart pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assaulting a police officer with a gun, among other charges.

Smart’s next hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court was set for Feb. 22.

The 43-year-old Sonoma Valley resident was shot Oct. 15 by a sheriff’s deputy following an exchange of gunfire, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the case because it was a deputy-involved shooting.

Smart is being represented by Justin Smock of the county Public Defender’s Office. He had been unable to appear until Wednesday because he had hospitalized for treatment of his injuries at a Sacramento facility since the incident occurred on Oct. 15.

Smart is charged with one count each of attempted murder; assaulting a police officer with a gun; possessing a zip gun; being a felon possessing a gun; being a felon possessing ammunition; having a concealed gun; having a loaded gun in public; making threats; cruelty to an elderly or dependent adult; and vandalism.

On Oct. 15, Smart threatened to shoot a family member and himself at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Avenue, about 2 miles northwest of downtown Sonoma, investigators said.

Responding sheriff’s deputies did not find him at the home when they arrived and searched the area for a few hours.

At about 10 p.m., deputies rushed to the 200 block of West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma after receiving a report of someone breaking windows out of businesses and parked cars in that area.

They encountered Smart, who opened fire with an “improvised firearm” that appeared to be made of pipe and black tape, investigators said, adding that a deputy returned fire as Smart fled. Smart emerged from an alleyway and a second deputy opened fire, striking him two or three times.

On Oct. 28, the Sheriff’s Office released deputy body camera footage of the incident. Authorities said it appeared Smart pointed his weapon at the deputy before he was shot.

