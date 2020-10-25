Sonoma Valley sanctuary is home to animals no longer at risk of being eaten

Among the star attractions of a tour Saturday at a sanctuary in Sonoma Valley were little piggies and other rescued farm animals that did not and will not go to market.

Charlie’s Acres exists to assure that the animals taken in there will live out their lives safely, and to suggest to humans that once they get to know and to more fully respect pigs and cows and chickens and goats and other animals typically raised for agriculture, they may become less keen to eat them.

The 32-acre sanctuary on Napa Road was founded four years ago by Tracy Vogt, a vegan and longtime animal lover and rescuer. She named the nonprofit for her rescued female Chihuahua, Charlie.

Essential to the creation and sustaining of the sanctuary has been the support Vogt receives from her husband. Kyle Vogt is a successful engineer, entrepreneur and marathon runner currently up to his ears in self-driving cars as founder and president of Cruise Automation.

The Vogts live in San Francisco and treasure Charlie’s Acres as a home away from home.

Tracy Vogt is there often, working alongside the staff and enjoying the company of the animals who came there from unpleasant to starkly miserable conditions at backyard farms, labs, livestock auctions and other places.

Vogt and the people who take daily care of the animals welcome visitors, but because of the pandemic must limit the size of the guided tours they offer. Through November, they are hosting tours for two to 10 visitors on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

For more information on Charlie’s Acres and the weekend tours, visit the organization’s website, charliesacres.org.

People on the tours are asked to help support the mission through donations of $50 for adults, $25 for children.