Sorensen says she ‘misinterpreted’ what took place when she made Petaluma attempted kidnap claim

Katie Sorensen told a Sonoma County Superior Court jury Thursday that she didn’t understand what was happening the day authorities say she falsely claimed a couple tried to abduct her children from a Petaluma store.

Testifying on the third day of her ongoing trial in Santa Rosa, she said apprehension and uneasiness about the COVID-19 pandemic influenced her understanding of her surroundings.

“My opinion is that I misinterpreted the events that day,” she said.

The prosecution contends that on Dec. 7, 2020, Sorensen falsely accused Eddie and Sadie Martinez of trying to kidnap her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter because she wanted to bolster her profile as an influencer.

And that well before investigators concluded her statements were fabricated, she had already gained national attention via an Instagram video she’d posted talking about her allegations. The viral video was viewed more than 4 million times and led to thousands of additional followers for her, the prosecution added.

Sorensen, though, denies trying to benefit from the video, which she posted in the days after she initially talked with police.

She told jurors Thursday that her motivation was, instead, to encourage other parents to be mindful and protect their children.

According to testimony earlier in the day, the former Sonoma resident had launched a blog months before her trip to the Michaels crafts store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Called “Motherhood Essentials,” Sorensen’s blog first posted on July 28 — less than five months before she made the allegations that investigators concluded were false.

Charged in April 2021, Sorensen has pleaded not guilty to three counts of making a false report of a crime. If convicted, she could be sentenced to as many as six months in jail for each count or a maximum of 18 months in jail.

Ed Crosby, an investigator with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office who was a Petaluma police lieutenant in 2020, previously testified about surveillance footage that contradicted Sorensen’s version of the events.

On Thursday, Crosby began the day by telling jurors about the investigation into Sorensen’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

He said she had launched what he described as a “mommy blog.”

Records and images on social media portrayed her as an aspiring influencer whose target audience was mothers.

One image showed her standing outside a theater carrying a sign calling an end to human trafficking.

While not referenced in court, the prosecution has previously contended in court records that Sorensen was ”in significant engagement with QAnon conspiracy theories, which tend to center around kidnappers and pedophiles.“

In her Instagram video and in her statements to police, Sorensen claimed the couple followed her while inside the store and could be overheard making comments about her children.

According to witness testimony, Sorensen told authorities they followed her outside, where they were joined by someone in a white van, but they all left after she called out to two other people nearby.

Surveillance footage showed Sorensen, the Martinezes and the unidentified van driver were all parked nearby and shopped at Michaels the same morning.

They were near each other at times but never interacted with each other.

Footage also confirmed there was no interaction between Sorensen and two passersby, an elderly man and his caretaker. These were the people she claimed she called out to after she said she was approached by the Martinezes and the van driver.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez each testified they never met Sorensen before Dec. 7, while Crosby said the van driver, elderly man and caretaker were never located.

Sorensen contacted authorities shortly after leaving the store and was interviewed by a Petaluma police officer.

A full investigation was launched a week later after her Instagram video surfaced and investigators said it included details that weren’t initially presented to them.

They specifically pointed out that she said in the video that the couple tried to grab her son’s stroller.

According to testimony, investigators later showed Sorensen surveillance footage from Michaels and she positively identified the then-unknown couple as the people who tried to take her children.

Petaluma police circulated the footage and the Martinezes came forward.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the Martinezes of any alleged wrongdoing.

