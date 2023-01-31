U.S. champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine of South Lake Tahoe died Sunday in an avalanche in Japan, according to the Mountain Gazette and other media reports.

Smaine, 31, was skiing on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, the outdoor sports publication reported. He was in Nagano, Japan when the avalanche occurred.

“This is what brings me back to Japan each winter,” Smaine had written on his Instagram account. “Unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better then more exploring you do.”

Mountain Gazette photographer Grant Gunderson was also on the trip and wrote in an emotional Instagram post after Smaine’s death:

“Yesterday was my absolute worst nightmare scenario,” Gunderson wrote. “It was supposed to be the last day of the trip so we (were) just out for a mellow tour to Freeski.”

At least five people were engulfed in the avalanche on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura at the ski resort, Reuters reported. Three skiers were able to climb down on their own, but two skiers were found dead.

Weather officials had issued an avalanche warning after several days of heavy snowfall and record cold temperatures.

“Today we lost an incredible person, friend, skier and teammate to the mountains,” the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team wrote on Instagram.

In 2015, Smaine won the halfpipe FIS World Ski Championship in Austria.