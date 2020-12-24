Developer backs out of $8 million deal to buy Chanate Road campus

Sonoma County officials are scrambling to salvage a multimillion-dollar sale of the county’s Chanate Road campus by the end of 2020, after their latest favored buyer for the northeast Santa Rosa property backed out amid efforts to force a lower price, county officials confirmed this week.

The decision by Newport Beach-based Village Partners to walk away from plans to buy the 72-acre property for almost $8 million has led the county to rekindle talks with two former bidders, each with lower initial offers, according to county officials.

A deal struck with either of those potential buyers — a prominent Sonoma County developer and an Orange County home builder — could yield the county $1.5 million to $3.5 million less based on the sale agreement that just fell apart with the Southern California developer.

The recent collapse of the pending deal is the county’s fourth such setback in a tumultuous, yearslong effort to unload its former hospital campus to free up the sprawling hillside campus for much-needed housing development.

“We have two other offers on the table that we’re looking at,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose district includes the Chanate Road property, formerly home to the Sutter Hospital campus. “What we’re trying to do is sell the land as soon as we can.”

With two weeks left before leaving office, Zane expressed frustration at the county’s inability to offload its properties for housing, including the Chanate site, saying county officials should “get the heck out of” the real estate business.

It’s highly likely Sonoma County will not meet its latest self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline to sell the Chanate property, which officials say is the largest piece of vacant urban real estate in the county.

Susan Gorin, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, acknowledged a daunting list of unknowns remain in the days leading up to that deadline.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Gorin said, of reaching another deal by the end of next week to secure a near-term sale of the Chanate site, “but I’m not sure.”

After years of seeking a suitable buyer to take possession of the property, supervisors accepted in October Village Partners’ $7.795 million bid, kick-starting a bruising, two-month negotiation with the company. It culminated with the developer pushing to reduce its bid based on a number of concerns before backing out on Dec. 12, Sonoma County General Services Director Caroline Judy said.

“They came back wanting a price adjustment and a change in terms,” Judy said. “The county counteroffered, and ultimately, they decided to exit the deal.”

Judy, the general services director, did not specify which issues spooked Village Partners, or whether those items were disclosed by the county in the reams of documents posted online ahead of the bidding process. County officials also declined to share the firm’s sought-after lower sale price, citing ongoing negotiations with the other potential buyers.

Zane, a lightning rod for neighborhood criticism because of her strong support for the original deal three years ago to sell the Chanate campus to local developer Bill Gallaher, was skeptical during the board’s selection of Village Partners earlier this year. She was wary of dealing with an out-of-town buyer unfamiliar with the site’s myriad problems, foremost among them the asbestos-ridden buildings and its location atop the Rodger’s Creek Fault.

That skepticism turned out to be well founded, Zane said this week.

“Everything I predicted would happen with this offer has happened,” Zane said. “When they did their due diligence, they found out all of these things, and wanted a significantly lower price. … It got totally botched.”

Michael Morris, principal with Village Partners, said seismic concerns related to the site, among other issues, prompted the Newport Beach company to seek a cheaper deal from the county.

“It’s unfortunate all the way around,” Morris said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I wish them luck on getting the next deal done.”

The county has now shifted negotiations to Irvine-based City Ventures and Gallaher’s Oakmont Senior Living in Windsor.

In October, City Ventures offered $6.5 million, while Oakmont Senior Living bid $4.24 million. Two other competing offers that month were higher, but neither allowed the county or its partners to lease back space on the Chanate site.

Representatives for City Ventures and Oakmont Senior Living did not return phone calls this week seeking comment.

In 2017, supervisors first agreed to sell the land to Gallaher, who offered up to $12.5 million as part of a plan to build up to 867 housing units at the site along scenic Chanate Road, a winding, wooded corridor south of Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood.