Subscribe

Southern California man who sold $1 million of forged art gets 3-year term

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 11, 2021, 12:05PM

SAN DIEGO — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Jason Harrington, 38, of Escondido, was sentenced in San Diego after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California.

Harrington sold forgeries of paintings he claimed were the work of noted conceptual and street artist Richard Hambleton, who was a colleague of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

Hambleton, a Canadian who settled in New York City, died in 2017. Some of his works have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Harrington acknowledged that between 2018 and 2020, he sold forgeries to at least 15 people and galleries, including some depicting Hambleton's famous black-silhouetted “Shadowman” theme from the early 1980s, prosecutors said.

“To make the forged art appear authentic, Harrington lied to prospective buyers regarding the provenance of the art," including providing them with fake letters of authenticity from supposed owners, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

“This is a fitting sentence for a defendant who harmed investors, corrupted the integrity of the art market, and damaged the historical-cultural record,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the statement.

Harrington agreed to make $1.1 million in restitution and faces a restitution hearing in February.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette