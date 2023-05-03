Southern California musician, teacher says Santa Rosa is a great music town

Music has always been a creative outlet for Southern California native Dylan Juhan and their two siblings. At a young age, their mother encouraged their participation in music through school bands and as extracurricular activities.

As a career? Not so much, but it was an opportunity for creative development and an avenue for potential college scholarships.

After taking music classes in middle school, Juhan began adding more instruments to their repertoire. Starting with oboe, they quickly gravitated to bass in jazz band, then to the French horn for the high school marching band. The electric guitar and ukulele were also added.

“I was playing in classical music, but then I was also playing in the jazz band. I was learning rock music as well,” Juhan said. “It was really just kind of, like, an obsession where there was always different avenues to be interested in. If one thing gets stale, there’s another instrument to practice, to play and to learn music on.”

After fleeting thoughts of majoring in computer science, English literature and even aerospace engineering, Juhan decided that they wanted to study something that they knew they would never lose interest in: Music.

As their graduation approached, Juhan and their fiancee, Katie Michel, decided they needed a change after the two visited Michel’s parents in Santa Rosa.

The initial trip in summer 2019, Juhan landed many opportunities to perform at local gigs, so much so, that they made the permanent move to downtown Santa Rosa.

For Juhan, 27, and Michel, 25, both lifelong residents of Southern California, it felt like the logical thing to do, though it may seem a bit backwards at first glance.

“I talk to a lot of people, like a lot of musicians, that are from here (Santa Rosa),” Juhan said. “They’ll say, ‘I’m going to go down to L.A.,’ and, ‘I’m going to go down to San Diego, there’s so much to do,’ and, for me, it’s kind of the opposite sentiment.”

For a multi-instrumentalist trained in classical jazz with a bachelor’s degree in music from University of California, Irvine, the idea of moving hundreds of miles away from the Los Angeles area seems like the wrong move. After all, Los Angeles is known as La La Land and Tinseltown for a reason, with thousands of people moving to the area every year for a chance to be in the spotlight. However, Juhan and Michel were making their big move during the global pandemic, like many others. According to the U.S. Census 204,776 residents left the Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim areas during a time when shuttered businesses, social distancing and travel were all in limbo.

Leaving Los Angeles and settling in Santa Rosa

The two eventually found an apartment near Santa Rosa City Hall and Juilliard Park in 2020.

“We were either going to live downtown and were going to be (in a spot that’s) walkable and were going to do that kind of lifestyle. Or we’re moving out and we’re going to have cows for neighbors,” Michel said. “Those were our two options – and we couldn’t afford cows for neighbors, so we ended up here.”

Juhan also admits that, while it’s been great to move closer to family, it’s also great to be in an area of California that isn’t a sprawling metropolis.

“I was doing a lot of gigs in Orange County and L.A., a lot of background music for corporate dinners and stuff like that,” Juhan said. “I still get some of that up here, but it’s not like the L.A., Orange County sprawl. It’s nice that all the towns have different personalities and some nature in between.”

Spike Sikes, frontman for the band Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes, met Juhan after a performance at Elephant in the Room in Healdsburg. Juhan handed Sikes their business card, said they play upright bass and Sikes has been utilizing Juhan’s talent since then.

If anyone understands Juhan’s decision to relocate to Sonoma County for its eclectic music scene, it would be him.

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Sikes relocated to Sonoma County in 2016 after nine years in the Coast Guard, where he’d been stationed in Northern California, Maine and New Orleans. When Sikes settled in the county, he quickly began playing jazz at local restaurants, wineries and festivals.

On June 14, his band will open Sebastopol’s Peacetown Summer Series 2023 at the Barlow from 5-7:30 p.m. Gigs like these, he insists, are more than enough to keep busy between recording sessions.

“It has everything to do with what your goals are,” said Sikes, referring to what it means to succeed as a musician in the area. “In Sonoma County, we have tons of different types of opportunities. You can play at wineries, breweries, restaurants, weddings, festivals ... It’s also not limited to just one type of music, either.”