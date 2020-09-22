Subscribe

Southern California ’super hiking twins,’ 5, set record for youngest to ever summit Mount Shasta

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 22, 2020, 2:32PM
A pair of Los Angeles twins have set a record for being the youngest children to scale Mount Shasta in Northern California, according to the Siskiyou Daily News.

Five-year-olds Arabella and Matthew Adams, known to their thousands of followers on social media as the “super hiking twins,“ spent 22 hours hiking the 14,180-foot mountain over two days in early September.

Their parents, Shaun and Nancy, first took the twins hiking in backpacks when they were infants, they told Siskiyou Daily News. In 2019, the twins set a record at age 4 for being the youngest to climb Mount Whitney.

Mount Shasta was the fourth mountain more than 14,000 feet tall that the twins have summited in the last year.

The last child reported to have climbed Mount Shasta was 7-year-old Mason Gurney in 2019, although there is no official record.

Next, the twins are planning to climb Mount Tyndall, and they’re saving up to climb Mount Everest.

Shaun and Nancy document all of the family’s adventures on social media, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. A recent Instagram post contains a number of clips from their journey to the top of Mount Shasta.

