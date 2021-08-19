Spare the Air alert issued for Bay Area as Northern California wildfire smoke lingers

Smoke from Northern California wildfires will continue to impact the air quality in the North Bay on Friday, however, it is expected to improve over the next few days.

The Bay Area Air Quality District issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday and Friday due to deteriorating air quality during the hottest parts of the day around 1 to 2 p.m., according to agency spokesperson Kristine Roselius.

Wood burning is banned during Spare the Air alerts and residents should stay indoors with windows and doors closed if they smell smoke, officials said.

The Bay Area is currently experiencing a shift from offshore wind to onshore wind which will help push the smoke to the east and should improve air quality over the next 48 hours, said Cynthia Palmer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“Most of the smoke is aloft, thankfully,” but it is creating the hazy skies and obscuring the sun, which has turned a bright orange tint, Palmer said.

Most Sonoma County residents can expect moderate air quality with particulate matter in the low 60s, which means most people will be fine but sensitive individuals may want to take precautions.

To check real-time air quality go to bit.ly/3xXVdmJ.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.