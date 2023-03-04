SR schools to host ‘listening session’ Tuesday in wake of high school stabbing death

Santa Rosa and the Montgomery High School communities are reeling from Wednesday’s tragedy, and The Press Democrat pledges to thoughtfully and sensitively pursue what happened and offer insights into what happens next. Are you a student, teacher, parent or district employee who wants to talk about your knowledge or experience involving the incident? Do you have questions you want answered? Have a story tip for us? Please email your name and contact information to us at info@pressdemocrat.com .

Late Friday, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell emailed a letter to the “Santa Rosa City Schools Community” describing the Wednesday stabbing death of a Montgomery High School student as a “call to action.”

“The loss of a young life, a future that will not be realized, must be our call to action,” she said in her letter.

Message to the SRCS Community, March 3, 2023

Jayden Pienta, 16, died after being stabbed during a fight inside an art class occupied by 27 students, including a 15-year-old freshman identified as a suspect. Police said Pienta and another 16-year-old student entered the room and started a fight with the suspect.

Trunnell said that as part of a response to those events — which includes a “team of professionals … studying what happened” — a “community listening session” is to be held Tuesday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., in Santa Rosa.

“We invite the entire Santa Rosa community to attend and share their concerns, support and ideas with us,” Trunnell wrote.

