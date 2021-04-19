SRJC employee on leave amid investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor

A longtime Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts department production specialist has been put on paid administrative leave after allegations surfaced last week that he engaged with inappropriate online contact with someone who presented themselves as a minor.

Ari Poppers, who has worked in that role at the college since 2008, was put on administrative leave Friday, the same day school officials were made aware of a Facebook post outlining communication Poppers allegedly had with someone who told him they were 16-years-old, according to college spokeswoman Erin Bricker.

“The Facebook posts came to our attention on Friday morning and shortly thereafter our SRJC Police Department contacted (Santa Rosa Police Department), who was already aware. Our police department was cooperating with SRPD by that same afternoon,” Bricker said in an email.

“Santa Rosa Junior College police is assisting and cooperating” with Santa Rosa Police “to share information between departments,” Bricker said, adding that “the primary investigation is staying with the Santa Rosa Police Department.”

Calls to Santa Rosa Police were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Bricker said putting an employee on leave is “standard practice whenever we are going to be looking into an accusation like this.”

Poppers could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

The reported online exchange, sexual in nature, was first reported Sunday by the student newspaper The Oak Leaf, and was allegedly conducted between Poppers and someone posing as a 16-year-old girl. The person behind the fake persona, Lexi, was in fact a 25-year-old man who had suspicions about Poppers’ behavior, The Oak Leaf reported. The paper said he declined to share his name.

School officials would not disclose Monday whether Poppers has been the focus of other disciplinary investigations in his tenure at the college.

“We are aware of the concerning allegations made on Facebook,” Leslie McCauley, chairwoman of the Department of Theatre and Fashion said in an email Monday. “Personnel matters and allegations of this sort are confidential and are handled by Human Resources, which has opened an investigation in this case. SRJC is taking the matter seriously and is taking action. I cannot comment further due to the confidential matter of the investigation.”

This story is being updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.