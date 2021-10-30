SRJC journalists’ catastrophe, trauma related podcast promoted by NPR

To listen to the four-part series, go to www.npr.org/podcasts and search for “Chronic Catastrophe.” Also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Maritza Camacho knew the right questions to ask. So, for that matter, did fellow journalists Nick Vides, Lauren Spates and Rebecca Bell.

In reporting on the long-term trauma that recent natural disasters have wreaked on Sonoma County, the Santa Rosa Junior College Oak Leaf staffers knew what to ask because they all lived through the Tubbs fire, then the Camp, Kincade, Walbridge and Glass fires.

They lived through the trauma of that night in October four years ago, the saga of recovery and rebuild, the stress of annual fires and smoke-filled skies.

Add a couple of devastating floods and more hazardous air days than anyone cares to count, and that meant Camacho, Vides, Spates and Bell didn’t have to do a ton of preliminary research for their journalistic project because they lived it.

They were keenly equipped to ask, essentially, what is happening to us? How are these fires and floods and poisonous air days affecting our bodies, our minds, our spirits? And for some, how are these unrelenting disasters affecting our willingness to continue living in Sonoma County?

The answers to these questions are expertly told in their four-part podcast series called “Chronic Catastrophe,” which was underwritten by an $11,000 grant from California Humanities to support and highlight emerging journalists.

Their work was picked up by NPR and is now hosted on NPR sites and among their podcasts.

“They thought it was very professional, which is what we had been feeling. We had all felt like ‘Wow this is really good,’” said Anne Belden, the longtime Oak Leaf adviser who oversaw the massive project.

It’s a huge win for a team that not only reported and crafted the project as a small unit, but did it at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic shut the junior college campus. That prevented them from working in the same room for months and hamstrung their efforts to connect with sources.

Belden knew immediately the import of the NPR backing. It was validation — of the story, of the reporting, of the concept, of the delivery.

Belden was driving north from Monterey with her husband when she got the alert. She immediately reached out to the group and urged them to jump on Zoom.

“I was able to see them,” she said. “I said, ‘It’s on NPR’ … They were all crying.”

‘We bit off this enormous project’

In addition to working in a pandemic, the crew morphed from reporters who worked largely in print, photographs and video, to homing in on audio and delivering their findings in podcast form.

The group had to learn an entirely new discipline as they recorded interviews, mapped story plans and sorted out themes.

All four shared sources and collaborated on interviews, which included scientists, doctors, Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, as well as SRJC students, a teacher and former high school classmates.

The work stretched from January to just weeks ago. There has barely been a moment to catch their collective breath.

“We thought it was going to be a semesterlong project, but we bit off this enormous project,” Belden said. “There were some moments where I thought ‘This is not going to happen.’”

‘What does that mean for us?’

Spates, like her colleagues, was driven throughout the 9-month project by professional curiosity.

But it was also personal. She has a 2-year-old daughter. How was day after day of hazardous breathing conditions affecting her?

Spates’ reporting found that poor air quality affects children’s brain function and that robust filtration systems are not extras, they are essential.

The neurotoxins emited by fires that destroy homes and everything in them lives in the air we breathe, but also is carried into our homes, cars and offices by way of our shoes and clothing, she found.

“The things we inhale we don’t necessarily exhale,” once researcher told Spates on Episode 2, “The Body.” “Once we have been exposed, there is a limit as to what we can do.”

“I really hope that there is something to learn. I hope that when people get to the end, they learned something new,” Spates said of the project.

She did.

“Wearing a respiratory mask outside when it’s smokey is good but not nearly enough,” she said. “Even when the smoke is gone, the toxins are there. We live with them a lot more than we think we (do).”

And bad air is not just bad for the lungs, it’s bad for the brain. It affects cognitive function.

“What does that mean for us?” she said.

‘I really did think that was it’

When Camacho talked about PTSD not being the correct terminology for what Sonoma County residents have been going through, she spoke from a place of knowledge.