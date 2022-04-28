SRJC students say Academic Senate vote limits their part in campus administration

Santa Rosa Junior College students conducted a sit-in Thursday to protest a vote by the school’s Academic Senate that they believe hinders student involvement in campus administration.

The protest began at about 11 a.m. in front of the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on the Santa Rosa campus and was attended by about three dozen people. They included students, school staff, campus administrators and two members of the Santa Rosa City Council.

Attendees said they disagree with a recent senate vote that decided who will take part in the faculty-hiring process. The vote by the SRJC’s Academic Senate March 16 OK’d the inclusion of students on faculty hiring committees.

But, according to minutes from that meeting, the measure also put faculty members in charge of deciding which students would be added to those committees.

Delashay Carmona-Benson, the SRJC’s student body president, said she and other students oppose this part of the measure because it takes student voices “out of the situation.”

Carmona-Benson said she believes this aspect of the proposal violates the California Code of Regulations, which outlines the rights of students to participate in the governance of their college or university.

She specifically pointed to a section that directs governing boards to consider recommendations developed by students regarding the hiring and evaluation of faculty, administration and staff.

“They have an epic, failure record in choosing faculty members that are diverse and that are culturally competent,” Carmona-Benson said of the school during the rally. “So, I would like to know why they felt we would be OK with them choosing our students (for hiring committees).”

Academic Senate President Julie Thompson said the hiring procedure was the result of deliberations between nearly 30 members that sit on the senate, which represents faculty on campus. It not only spoke to the needs of faculty, but also the students’ desire to get involved in the faculty-hiring process, she said.

Meeting minutes show a version of the procedure that would have required faculty consult with student government officials about students’ selection to hiring committees did not garner enough votes. Some senators commented that faculty would best know who should participate in the hiring committee, according to the minutes.

“(The change) goes so far beyond what the tenor of conversation was years ago,” Thompson said, referring to past reviews of the hiring procedure. “I think we really heard that the students wanted meaningful participation, but ultimately, we are responsible to faculty.”

Students on campus are now looking to the school’s Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision on the hiring procedure language approved by the Academic Senate, to change the language, Carmona-Benson said.

Thompson said she estimated the procedure, which is part of a broader review of school policies that the Academic Senate is undertaking, would be sent to the Board of Trustees no sooner than early fall.

The hiring procedure was just one of the issues raised by Carmona-Benson and other students on the campus during the rally. Speakers included other members of student government and representatives from the Black Student Union and MEChA clubs.

Their recommendations to school administrators included the inclusion of more gender neutral bathrooms on campus, the hiring of Black staff at all levels and greater access to resources at the school’s Southwest Santa Rosa Center, which Carmona-Benson said primarily serves immigrant students.

Benjamin Alcantar, 40, said the rally opened his eyes to issues on campus that he had not been aware about, such as the need for more resources at the Southwest Santa Rosa Center.

“There’s some people that feel discriminated against that we don’t even know about,” Alcantar said.

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez and Councilwoman Natalie Rogers said they attended the event to show their support for students. Rogers said she sided with students over their demand to have student leaders select their peers for hiring committees.

“For the faculty to be able to have a choice in which student is on the committee seems like a conflict,” Rogers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.