An event that was “born out of a bar” has become an iconic, yearly tradition and this year’s pre-dawn St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Healdsburg was no different.

“I think we did it. I think we woke up some of those hotel guests,” said Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley early Friday as she stood atop a green cart parked between John & Zeke’s Bar & Grill and Costeaux Bakery along Healdsburg Avenue.

By 6 a.m., people were already pouring into John & Zeke’s, the former home of the now-closed B&B Lounge — the bar that was part of the start of the St. Patrick’s Day tradition. And they lined the cold yet dry streets in preparation for the parade that started at 7 a.m. in front of W.C. Sanderson Ford.

It’s early to get your hair sprayed green, but that’s how Healdsburg rolls on this St. Patrick’s Day. @NorthBayNews #StPatrickDay pic.twitter.com/FZ4yvgmPqS — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 17, 2023

Now in its 27th year, the annual procession was first held in 1994 when it was organized by leadership from the former B&B. The city of Healdsburg took over the parade in 2019, according to a city staff report.

City organizers canceled the parade in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. It returned in 2022, replete with a smiling crowd and extravagant outfits as the sound of bagpipes began the procession.

