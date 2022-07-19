Stabbing at San Francisco airport baggage claim leaves one man injured

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning in the baggage claim area of San Francisco International Airport's Terminal 3, officials said. A suspect is in custody, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers arrived on scene at 4:55 a.m. and found the victim "suffering from stab wounds," police said. They provided medical aid and called medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chris Morgan, an airport duty manager, said the victim was an airport employee, and he was stabbed near baggage carousel 4. "Right now it appears random," Morgan said.

Morgan said the baggage carousel is closed as police conduct an investigation. No other airport operations, including flights, have been impacted.

Officers located and detained an adult male related to the investigation. "There is no current threat to the public," police said.

This is the second major incident at SFO in the last week. On Friday night, the entire international terminal had to be evacuated after a bomb threat was reported. Police say an Oakland man made up the threat, and he was arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat and malicious report of a false bomb threat.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's stabbing can contact police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.