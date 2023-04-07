State and federal officials are vowing to move quickly to secure disaster aid for Californians affected by the closure of this year’s commercial and recreational salmon season, which is expected to have an economic impact of $1.4 billion.

The administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a Federal Fishery Disaster Declaration from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo after a decision Thursday by the Pacific Fishery Management Council to recommend full closure of both commercial and recreational salmon seasons this year.

At a press conference Friday on the waterfront in San Francisco, which normally would be bustling with crews preparing for the season, Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said he and other coastal representatives were prepared to do the work to get help to those who need it as soon as possible.

“My colleagues in Congress and I are going to go to work to make sure that Secretary Gina Raimondo quickly follows up with that federal declaration,” said Huffman, whose sprawling North Coast district includes key commercial ports and historic fishing tribes.

“In years past, some of you know that it has sometimes taken a long time to get that disaster relief to the people who need it,” he said. “In some cases, it has taken two years or more.

“That’s not going to work right now.”

Though closure of the commercial ocean fishing season still requires formal action by the National Marine Fisheries Service, historically low salmon forecasts have left no real question about the need to allow the stock to recover.

Full closure was the only option considered, representatives for the commercial fleet requesting the season be closed for the sake of the future fishery.

After the formal recommendation was issued Thursday, Lt. Gov. Elena Kounalakis, standing in for Newsom, submitted a letter to the Raimondo requesting Federal Fishery Disaster Declaration aimed at supporting those affected.

