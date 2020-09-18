Police: 3 arrested after illegal pot farms found in state parks in Sonoma and Napa counties

State parks officials arrested three Santa Rosa men and discovered multiple illegal pot farms this summer in Robert Louis Stevenson and Sugarloaf Ridge state parks in Napa and Sonoma counties, the agency announced Friday.

The three men, who were not identified, were arrested on suspicion of illegal cannabis cultivation, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an assault weapon, unlawful water diversion and polluting a state waterway.

During one of the several enforcement operations, state parks and Department of Fish and Wildlife officials discovered multiple water diversions, an illegal campsite, pollution and suspected illegal pesticide use.

State park police, rangers and lifeguards returned to the parks later and eradicated all the remaining cannabis plants, removed the water diversions and confirmed that the grow operations were no longer active, the parks department said in its release.

It wasn’t disclosed when the discovery of the pot farms occurred.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, about seven miles east of Santa Rosa, has 21 miles of hiking trails, camping and picnicking.

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, operated by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, has more than 5,200 acres on which visitors can hike, bike, rock climb and view diverse wildlife.

