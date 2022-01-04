State Sen. Bill Dodd hosts virtual town hall on housing

State Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall on housing on Jan. 11.

Joining the Napa Democrat will be California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and director of the Department of Housing and Community Development Gustavo Velasquez.

The event will live stream starting at 6 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, SonomaTV.org and sd03.senate.ca.gov. Radio listeners can tune into KSVY 91.3 FM to listen to the virtual meeting. Live audio will be available through KSVY.org.

Panelists will answer both pre-submitted and live questions. To submit a question, email townhall@ksvy.org, or call 707-933-9133 to ask a question live.