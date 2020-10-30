Subscribe

Staying active despite Covid-19 restrictions

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2020, 6:58PM
Melanie Hall taught at a local preschool for 25 years before deciding three years ago it was time for a change.

Wanting to do something in her community, she began volunteering as a front desk receptionist at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. A few months later, in the aftermath of the Tubbs fire, she was hired as the center’s new Program Manager.

“Many of my teaching skills — planning curriculum, implementing it, observing and assessing the success of the curriculum — and educational knowledge transfer over for the job I do working with seniors. It is just a different age group.”

Prior to the shelter-in-place orders handed down in mid-March, the senior center had been a vibrant and active gathering spot for local seniors. For more than three decades, they hosted a variety of events such as pancake breakfasts, card parties, holiday teas, craft fairs, singalongs, and literary luncheons, as well as classes ranging from ballroom dancing and yoga to CPR and basic computer skills.

Almost overnight, everything changed.

All classes, presentations and events were either canceled or postponed in order to protect members from exposure to the virus. Seniors who would normally socialize during the daily lunch hours could no longer meet and share a meal together. Even the center’s popular Creative Notions craft store had to find new ways to operate.

The center’s immediate focus became the health and well-being of the seniors and all who live in Cloverdale.

First and foremost, they applied for and received a Payroll Protection Program loan through the CARES Act of nearly $28,000. Even before COVID-19 turned life upside down, the senior center, like all nonprofits, had an ongoing need for funding. These additional funds have played a significant role in their being able to remain open and continue operating.

Next came the problem of food insecurity. This is where the “multipurpose” part of their name became vital as they looked for ways to help those who were in need of food.

Between mid-April and the end of October, the senior center, together with Sonoma Family Meal, distributed 6,200 freshly prepared meals to the community. (Sonoma Family Meal is a nonprofit launched by Press Democrat Dining Editor Heather Irwin.)

During the same period, they participated with the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Catholic Charities in 11 food distributions and with Farmers to Families to distribute 17,280 pounds of fresh produce.

As part of their fresh meal distribution, the Senior Center has partnered with Reach for Home as this has proven to be a better food option for those who are unsheltered.

“We started the Monday food distribution at the Citrus Fair working with REFB on Sept. 28. On that day we served about 350 households and have been averaging about 300 households each week since,” Hall said. They have also handed out approximately 750 masks at these events.

In addition, the Council on Aging continues to provide frozen meals for pickup at the senior center, as well as the delivery of Meals on Wheels to those who are 60+ in town.

Another concern was how to keep seniors who were now sheltering in their homes connected to the community at large.

To answer this need, the center started a Senior Connect Program, where volunteers phone local seniors to check in and chat a bit about life, local activities, the news — whatever is on their mind.

This free service, which has benefited more than 440 seniors so far, is open to anyone in the community, regardless of their age. Hall would like to expand this outreach by adding a bilingual volunteer or two.

Part of staying connected is knowing what is going on in town so, since early September, the Senior Center is hosting a virtual “Coffee with the Mayor” from 10-11 a.m. each Thursday following a regular City Council meeting.

Mayor Gus Wolter provides a general recap of the prior night’s meeting, sometimes bringing in other city officials to also share information. Time is allotted at the end for questions and answers. Those unable to join online can join the discussion on their phone by calling 669-900-9128. The password is 95425.

Hall said she hopes “Coffee with the Mayor” becomes an ongoing year-round event. “This is just one more way to communicate and reach out to our community.”

With assistance from staff and the facilitators of Health Action Cloverdale, Hall successfully applied for a $20,000 grant to upgrade their website, buy tablets and internet hot spots to loan to those who cannot afford their own, and offer tech support.

“This way we can provide online services, classes and activities like other senior centers are already doing,” she said. “It will be especially beneficial for those who are homebound or don’t have transportation.”

While indoor activities have been curtailed, a few outdoor ones will continue, weather permitting.

Qi Gong practice takes place from 10-11 a.m. each Wednesday at City Park. Cost is $5/members, $8 nonmembers. Heat and poor air quality played a part in dwindling participation in their strength training program and their yoga teacher has taken a one-month sabbatical. Bean bag baseball in the front yard of the senior center is also proving to be quite popular.

Local hairstylist Anna Bellegarde volunteers her services the first Monday of each month with the suggested $15 donation going to the senior center. Podiatry appointments are available the second Wednesday of each month. Insurance will be billed, but for those without insurance and those with Kaiser, the cost is only $60.

Appointments are scheduled every half hour so there is little to no crossover time with each appointment. There is a temperature check upon arrival, a check-in process, a one-time waiver to be signed and then lots of sanitizing.

In October, 51 people took advantage of a drive-thru flu shot clinic hosted by the senior center, with 25 of them being sponsored. If there is interest from the community, Hall said they are more than happy to host another one at a later date.

Another service provided is a durable medical equipment loan program.

Hall said it makes her proud when someone comes to the senior center because a loved one needs to borrow some medical equipment and they are able to help them get through that challenge. “We are the only place north of Santa Rosa that offers this service,” she notes.

Since 2013, their Creative Notions craft store has been one of their most popular fundraising outreaches. The store is located in a 230 square foot space at 119 W. First St. Shoppers can usually find a good selection of fabrics, yarns, craft, needlework and art supplies, ranging in price from 25 cents to $100.

All merchandise has been donated, so the inventory is constantly changing. If someone is looking for a particular item, it Is suggested they call 707-894-4110 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesdays to see if it is in stock.

Currently, they are only offering curbside pickup and a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each Thursday through Nov. 19. Volunteers and shoppers are required to wear masks.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the senior center is working with Sonoma Family Meal to do a food distribution before the actual Thanksgiving Day for all who need a fresh meal. This distribution will be for anyone in the community in need.

Hall, 62, said she feels incredibly blessed to do a job she loves that brings something different and joyful into her life every day.

“Before, I worked with an age group that was just beginning life and soaking up information like a sponge. Now I get to work with people who are farther along in their life, have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share and you just never know who you will meet next and what treasure they will bring with them.”

Annual membership, which is open to anyone over the age of 21, is $25 for an individual, $45 for a household, and includes six issues of The Clover Leaf newsletter, emailed updates about food distributions and special resources for seniors and community activities. Members also receive discounted rates for classes, activities and special events.

For information about any of the programs offered by the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, call them between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 707-894-4826.

