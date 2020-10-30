Staying active despite Covid-19 restrictions

Melanie Hall taught at a local preschool for 25 years before deciding three years ago it was time for a change.

Wanting to do something in her community, she began volunteering as a front desk receptionist at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. A few months later, in the aftermath of the Tubbs fire, she was hired as the center’s new Program Manager.

“Many of my teaching skills — planning curriculum, implementing it, observing and assessing the success of the curriculum — and educational knowledge transfer over for the job I do working with seniors. It is just a different age group.”

Prior to the shelter-in-place orders handed down in mid-March, the senior center had been a vibrant and active gathering spot for local seniors. For more than three decades, they hosted a variety of events such as pancake breakfasts, card parties, holiday teas, craft fairs, singalongs, and literary luncheons, as well as classes ranging from ballroom dancing and yoga to CPR and basic computer skills.

Almost overnight, everything changed.

All classes, presentations and events were either canceled or postponed in order to protect members from exposure to the virus. Seniors who would normally socialize during the daily lunch hours could no longer meet and share a meal together. Even the center’s popular Creative Notions craft store had to find new ways to operate.

The center’s immediate focus became the health and well-being of the seniors and all who live in Cloverdale.

First and foremost, they applied for and received a Payroll Protection Program loan through the CARES Act of nearly $28,000. Even before COVID-19 turned life upside down, the senior center, like all nonprofits, had an ongoing need for funding. These additional funds have played a significant role in their being able to remain open and continue operating.

Next came the problem of food insecurity. This is where the “multipurpose” part of their name became vital as they looked for ways to help those who were in need of food.

Between mid-April and the end of October, the senior center, together with Sonoma Family Meal, distributed 6,200 freshly prepared meals to the community. (Sonoma Family Meal is a nonprofit launched by Press Democrat Dining Editor Heather Irwin.)

During the same period, they participated with the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Catholic Charities in 11 food distributions and with Farmers to Families to distribute 17,280 pounds of fresh produce.

As part of their fresh meal distribution, the Senior Center has partnered with Reach for Home as this has proven to be a better food option for those who are unsheltered.

“We started the Monday food distribution at the Citrus Fair working with REFB on Sept. 28. On that day we served about 350 households and have been averaging about 300 households each week since,” Hall said. They have also handed out approximately 750 masks at these events.

In addition, the Council on Aging continues to provide frozen meals for pickup at the senior center, as well as the delivery of Meals on Wheels to those who are 60+ in town.

Another concern was how to keep seniors who were now sheltering in their homes connected to the community at large.

To answer this need, the center started a Senior Connect Program, where volunteers phone local seniors to check in and chat a bit about life, local activities, the news — whatever is on their mind.

This free service, which has benefited more than 440 seniors so far, is open to anyone in the community, regardless of their age. Hall would like to expand this outreach by adding a bilingual volunteer or two.

Part of staying connected is knowing what is going on in town so, since early September, the Senior Center is hosting a virtual “Coffee with the Mayor” from 10-11 a.m. each Thursday following a regular City Council meeting.

Mayor Gus Wolter provides a general recap of the prior night’s meeting, sometimes bringing in other city officials to also share information. Time is allotted at the end for questions and answers. Those unable to join online can join the discussion on their phone by calling 669-900-9128. The password is 95425.

Hall said she hopes “Coffee with the Mayor” becomes an ongoing year-round event. “This is just one more way to communicate and reach out to our community.”

With assistance from staff and the facilitators of Health Action Cloverdale, Hall successfully applied for a $20,000 grant to upgrade their website, buy tablets and internet hot spots to loan to those who cannot afford their own, and offer tech support.

“This way we can provide online services, classes and activities like other senior centers are already doing,” she said. “It will be especially beneficial for those who are homebound or don’t have transportation.”