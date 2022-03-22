Stephen Gale, former Sonoma County Democratic Party chair, Thompson aide, dies at 69

Friends of Gale have created a GoFundMe page to help his widow Maria Peluso as she adjusts to life without him.

For a time in Sonoma County, people needing help from their Congressional representative or pondering a run for elected office as Democrats discovered that their go-to person was Stephen Gale.

After a long run in the aerospace industry and in business, Gale struck upon a passion for the potential of government service to uplift lives and bolster the republic. He mentored local candidates for public office, then became the senior home-district aide to North Coast Rep. Mike Thompson.

“He was here because he cared about people,” said Thompson.

Gale, a contemplative man with a gentle nature and an art for bringing people together, died Saturday after a battle with a stubborn staph infection. He was 69.

The native of Illinois was for nearly 20 years a transforming, reinvigorating force on the Democratic Party central committee in Sonoma County, and from 2008 to 2014 chaired the local arm of the party.

He left the party chairmanship in 2014 to become district director for Thompson, a Democrat from St. Helena whose 5th Congressional District takes in all of Napa County and parts of Sonoma, Contra Costa, Lake and Solano counties.

Gale’s duties on Thompson’s staff included advocating for military vets seeking assistance from the Veterans Administration.

Thompson recalled the story of one vet who reached out to his office because a lack of medical care led to him becoming unemployed and homeless.

“Stephen just jumped on it,” Thompson said. Thanks to Gale’s research and insistence that the veteran receive the benefits to which he was entitled, the congressman said, “My office was able to get him health care, we got him housing. And within a short time he was back gainfully employed.”

Gale’s wife, Maria Peluso, said it was clear that to meet with veterans, get a grasp of their history and needs, and then go to bat for them was an aspect of his work that he liked most. “He got great satisfaction from that,” she said.

Gale worked for Thompson up to his retirement early last year. The congressman, himself a military vet, said about Gale, “He cared a lot about people. He cared a lot about the district. And he cared a lot for the country.”

Beyond that, Thompson said, “He was a good guy.”

Gale was a kid when his parents moved the family from Illinois to Florida and then to Santa Clara County, where he became an Eagle Scout.

As a teen he worked to help put himself through San Jose’s Bellarmine College Preparatory, a highly rated, all-male Jesuit high school.

“He was on the debate team for a couple of years and did very well,” Peluso said.

From Bellarmine, Gale went on to San Jose State and studied economics. As a graduate student at the University of Southern California, he focused on business management.

After graduation he became a logistics specialist in the aerospace field, working in Southern California for Lockheed and then for Hughes Aircraft. In 1988 he made a move to FICO, the data analytics firm known for its credit scores.

Gale moved north to Santa Rosa in 2001 to become managing partner of a business development company called Wellspring. He would remain a business consultant until becoming Thompson’s district rep in 2014.

After he settled in Santa Rosa, Gale immersed himself in public service and in local Democratic politics. He joined the Sonoma County Democratic Party and in 2008 was elected its chair.

He’s credited with lifting the political organization out of a slump typified by infighting and deficient leadership.

“It was in a bit of chaos, it really was,” said his successor as local party chair, Pat Sabo. She said Gale showed himself willing to take on unpopular positions and able to unite people who had been going at each other.

We are heartbroken that such a strong light has gone out in our community. Our condolences go out to his family and all who had been influenced by the remarkable Stephen Gale. pic.twitter.com/9NqlIIGtOn — Sonoma County Dems (@SonomaDems) March 21, 2022

As Sonoma County party chair, Gale also took the lead in assuring that during campaign season there would be a visible party headquarters. He assisted local Democratic candidates through able mentoring and the creation of campaign materials that reflected an entire slate of party-endorsed candidates for local, regional and state offices.

Said Sabo, “He really brought us into the 21st century on how to win elections.”

She added, “He kept everything at the level of respect.”

Gale and Peluso, a longtime labor advocate who worked locally for the Service Employees International Union, met in 2006 on the county Democratic Party central committee. She was cool on him at first, largely because of his support for Joe Nation, a former Marin County Assemblyman who in 2006 attempted to unseat progressive Democratic House member Lynn Woolsey of Petaluma.