Watch: ‘Stop the war’: Sting sings ‘Russians’ to honor Ukraine amid invasion

Sting posted a video of himself singing his 1985 song “Russians” over the weekend in honor of Ukranians fighting against the Russian invasion.

“I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again,” the musician wrote in his post on Instagram.

“But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment - We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

Sting released the song “Russians” on his solo debut album “The Dream of the Blue Turtles” during the Cold War.

His post on Sunday included an address where he said people can ship supplies for those whose lives have been disrupted by the war.

The post had garnered nearly 1.5 million views by Monday morning.