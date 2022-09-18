Storm arrives in Sonoma County, quickly surpassing average September rainfall

Forecasters warned of strong winds across the Bay Area on Sunday as a storm that arrived overnight continued to bring welcome rain to the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Bay Area wind advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday.

Southerly winds with sustained speeds between 20 to 30 mph were forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph.

By Sunday morning, the storm had already delivered enough rain to Sonoma County to exceed the average precipitation level for September, according to the weather service.

As of 11 a.m., a rain gauge in downtown Santa Rosa had measured just over a quarter-inch, surpassing the 0.15-inch monthly normal over the past two decades, weather service data show.

The northwest part of the county has seen the most rain so far, according to data collected by the weather service.

The highest Sonoma County recording reported by the weather service as of 11 a.m. came from a rain gauge that measured 1.9 inches on Oak Ridge, slightly northeast of the Sea Ranch near the northern border of the county.

A Cazadero gauge recorded 1.32 inches.

Recordings in the most populated parts of the county were much lower.

Sebastopol and Rohnert Park got about a half-inch of rain, Healdsburg got 0.42 inches and Petaluma got about 0.16 inches.

The heaviest showers are forecast for Sunday and early Monday, but wet weather could continue through Tuesday before the storm clears, according to weather service meteorologists.

Lightning strikes were seen off the coast of Northern California and forecasters noted a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday in the Bay Area.

Sonoma County doesn’t get rain every September, but storms are not unusual. The county has seen September showers in about two-thirds of the years since the beginning of the 20th century, according to the weather service.

Santa Rosa got 4.39 inches of rain in September 1904, which was the city’s wettest September since records began in 1902.

Last year, the city recorded a third of an inch of rain for the month. There was no measurable rainfall in September 2020; 0.12 inches for the month in 2019; 0.06 in 2018; and 0.52 in 2017.

