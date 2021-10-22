Storm dumps as much as 1.6 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County

Sandbags are available at the Municipal Services Center North, 55 Stony Point Road, in Santa Rosa. This location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A storm dumped as much as 1.6 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County overnight with more on the way in the next few days.

The latest storm brought .84 inches of rain to Santa Rosa, bringing the city’s total from this week’s storms to 2.44 inches, far exceeding the average for this time of year said Ryan Walbrun, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

At this time in the water year, which starts Oct. 1, Santa Rosa typically receives .86 inches, according to the weather service.

“It’s not typical for us to get a system this wet in October,” Walbrun said. “By Monday when they can tally the number, it will be well above normal.”

Throughout the North Bay, precipitation ranged from .50 inch to 1.6 inches, with heaver rainfall in the coastal hills and higher elevation areas near Cloverdale and Lake Sonoma Recreation Area, said weather service meteorologist Sean Miller.

A rain gauge in Venado showed 1.6 inches of rain.

As far as easing drought conditions, “it’ s a good start but we still got a long ways to go,” Walbrun said.

California Highway Patrol sergeants were not aware of any serious crashes, increase in crashes, fallen trees from the storm or anything “noteworthy,” said Sgt. Marcus Hawkins.

The heaviest rainfall, with a potential for landslides and urban area flooding, is forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials are encouraging residents to clear their roof gutters of debris so that water can make its way into underground drainage.

The region is expected to be mostly dry Friday afternoon and the bulk of Saturday.

The incoming atmospheric river to hit Saturday evening is expected to bring 6 to 7 inches of rain to Sonoma County.

