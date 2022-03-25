Storm expected to bring up to an inch of rain to parts of Sonoma County
A storm expected Sunday is set to bring some much needed rain to Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain will spare most of the weekend, likely reaching the Sonoma Coast sometime before midnight on Sunday. The storm will move out by mid-Monday morning.
Rainfall totals were expected to be about a half inch in Santa Rosa with up to one inch in the coastal hills, according to weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.
“It’s not a super big storm but some beneficial rains to round out the month,” Walbrun said.
The rain is a welcome relief given that most of the North Coast is in “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
On Twitter, the National Weather Service warned drivers to look out for slick roads during their Monday morning commute.
Some snow is expected for the Truckee-Tahoe area between Sunday and Monday though snow levels are uncertain as of Friday given the mild temperatures, per the National Weather Service.
Higher elevations in the Northern Sierra could see five to eight inches of snowfall, however. There will likely be some weather-related issues along I-80 and US-50 in the region, according to meteorologist Scott Rowe, who advised travelers going to or from the Sierra to monitor CalTrans for road condition updates.
The predicted rain comes on the heels of a statewide spring heat wave this week that saw record-setting temperatures. Downtown Santa Rosa hit a high of 89 degrees Tuesday. (The previous record was 86 degrees in 1926.) South Lake Tahoe also broke a daily heat record Thursday.
You can reach Marisa Endicott at marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter/Facebook at @InYourCornerTPD.
Marisa Endicott
“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat
As a born-and-raised Northern Californian, I’m dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.
