Strangely named places in Sonoma County: What’s an Elnoka, anyway?

Letters to editors protesting the Elnoka development on Sonoma Highway are mounting into a fair-sized stack of outrage for multiple reasons — it’s too big, it’s in a fire zone or, most common, it’s off a two-lane highway forming a large portion of the route to reach Interstate 80. If there is anyone out there in favor of this project, apart from the developer, they haven’t been heard from. Maybe stuck in Highway 12 traffic?

The dozen or so letters in the past two months about the 600-plus homes proposed at the 68-acre site, at a sign saying Elnoka Lane, all protest such density on a busy highway. Some, incidentally, are asking: What does Elnoka mean?

It’s a question raised by residents who do not have “a history” in that area — who may not even know, for example, that the land in question adjoins an intersection once known as Lawson’s Corners, one of many “Corners” on early maps where country roads crossed in the early days of the automobile. “Corners” generally had a store and a service station. Sometimes a saloon.

But I digress — and the digression comes with a warning that there will be more of them as we go along, as we venture into Wonderland, talking about Elnoka and words of that kind.

A vast new complex that is planned next to Oakmont.

...

SO, WHAT the heck IS an Elnoka? Suggestions have been made, including one questioning whether it is a Japanese term, because the land in question was bought and cleared in the 1980s by a Japanese development company that left without development. But it isn’t Japanese and it isn’t spelled correctly. Like neighboring Melita, which requires another t to be the town in Italy it was named for, Elnoka needs two more capital letters.

For decades in the middle of the 20th century ElNoKa was a sweet little plant nursery that flourished on that property — at the dead end of the lane of the same name, just north of that “new” sign. It was owned by Hossein Tomlinson and his wife, Loretta, and their three daughters, Elizabeth, Norma and Karen.

Thus, the Aha! moment arrives! The first two letters of each of those daughters makes ElNoKa, a classic portmanteau name that is better than most because it is pronounceable. It rolls off the tongue more easily, in fact, than that word ”portmanteau,” a term coined by Lewis Carroll for Humpty Dumpty to explain use of the term “slithy.” “It’s like a portmanteau,” Humpty tells Alice, “… two meanings packed up into one word.”

(Portmanteau has become relatively common since Alice went down the hole – at least among academics. It may, however, require explanation. Centuries past, “portmanteau” was the French name for a piece of hinged luggage with two separate compartments — two in one. Humpty‘s explanation to Alice was the first one of many ways that this borrowed word expanded the English language.)

But I digress. Again. I’m very good at digression.

ElNoKa is not the only word puzzle in our county. Let’s talk about a couple of others, just because the names of things seem important enough to warrant not only our attention but also a word of their own. Toponymy. You can look it up. Britannica will tell you it is a “taxonomic study of place-names.” (You’ll have to look up “taxonomic” yourself.)

...

THERE IS a classic work of American toponymy called “Names on the Land,” written in the 1940s by Professor George R. Stewart, who may have been the most famous member of Cal’s English Department in the mid-20th century. He not only taught, but he was a working author with a heap of successes, including a sci-fi story that still sells well called “Earth Abides” and a history of the Donner Party, “Ordeal by Hunger,” considered the best account of that Gold Rush-era disaster.

The fact that Stewart’s “Names on the Land” is still in print 75 years after publication says that there still are people who like to ponder how things got strange names — such as Elnoka. There are plenty of puzzlers out there.

...

SOMETIMES IT’S just history, nothing more — some more ancient than others.

The pending merger of Analy and El Molino high schools has been a headline for much of the past year. El Molino is no puzzle at all. It is Spanish for “the mill,” and there was one, the first water-powered mill in the county on a land grant owned, as so many in California were, by an American sea captain, John Cooper, who sailed in and out of Monterey and happened to be the brother-in-law of Gen. Mariano Vallejo, who had a lot to say about who got grants. Many of Sonoma County’s two dozen grantees were “family” to either Mariano or his wife, Benicia. And many of those land grant names are scattered across our county map.